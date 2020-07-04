IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of IGMS opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit