IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.