Insider Buying: Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:AFP) Insider Buys A$10,333.40 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:AFP) insider Jon Lamb purchased 2,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,333.40 ($7,077.67).

Jon Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 29th, Jon Lamb purchased 12,000 shares of Aft Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,200.00 ($31,643.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Aft Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited develops, licenses, and sells pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers approximately 130 prescription and non-prescription products for use in the areas of allergy, eye care, first aid, fungal, pain management, and skin care, as well as supplements.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aft Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aft Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit