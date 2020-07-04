Insider Buying: Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:AFP) Insider Buys A$10,333.40 in Stock

Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:AFP) insider Jon Lamb purchased 2,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,333.40 ($7,077.67).

Jon Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Jon Lamb purchased 12,000 shares of Aft Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,200.00 ($31,643.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited develops, licenses, and sells pharmaceutical products in New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers approximately 130 prescription and non-prescription products for use in the areas of allergy, eye care, first aid, fungal, pain management, and skin care, as well as supplements.

