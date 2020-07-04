Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
