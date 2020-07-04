InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after buying an additional 349,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after buying an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

