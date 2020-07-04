InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.
IHG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $71.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.