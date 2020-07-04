International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 960,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 479.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.