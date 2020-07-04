Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Tops $27,000.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $27,000.00 and approximately $799.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

