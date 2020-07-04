Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $24.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,132,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,136,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 3,177,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

