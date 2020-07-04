Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives $1.49 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,217. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

