Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. 1,261,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.