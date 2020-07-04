Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0174

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Lambda has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $38.33 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01704415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00170027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,992,870 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

