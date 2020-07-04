Lympo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HADAX, Ethfinex and IDEX. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $57,017.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01704415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00170027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00108689 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

