Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSG traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $148.06. 97,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 0.87.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.