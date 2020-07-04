Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

