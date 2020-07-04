MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Up 2.6% This Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CPDAX and Gate.io. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io, CPDAX, Bittrex, Coinrail, DEx.top, Cashierest and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.