Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 104,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.