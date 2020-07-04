Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.37. Meta Financial Group posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 213,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,239. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $608.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

