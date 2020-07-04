Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $105.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.61 million and the lowest is $103.59 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $110.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $485.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.81 million to $505.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.40 million, with estimates ranging from $473.05 million to $532.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,239. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $608.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

