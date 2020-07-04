Micromines Market Capitalization Tops $24,309.53 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $24,309.53 and approximately $29.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.01700411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00170062 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00108717 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

