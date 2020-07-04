MineBee (MB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $503,169.57

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. MineBee has a market capitalization of $503,169.57 and $122,382.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01704415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00170027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00108689 BTC.

About MineBee

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

