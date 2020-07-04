Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $25.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $26.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

