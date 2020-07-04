Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 5,530,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,922. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

