National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 2.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

