Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to announce sales of $4.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.23 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 42,460,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,098,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

