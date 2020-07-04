Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives C$2.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

NVA stock remained flat at $C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 357,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,981. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of $173.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.