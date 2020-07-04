Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.54 Million

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $384.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $333.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 1,686,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

