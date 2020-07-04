One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

OSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

OSS stock remained flat at $$2.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.95. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $61,738.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,269 shares of company stock valued at $343,966 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

