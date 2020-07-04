pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Hits $2.33 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $11,840.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.01700411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00170062 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00108717 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

