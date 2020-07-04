Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

PGEN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 971,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.