Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.40. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NYSE RC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

