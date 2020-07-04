RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0001

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $1.29 million and $328.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01704415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00170027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00108689 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

