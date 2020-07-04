Remme (REM) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna and Hotbit. During the last week, Remme has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $137,704.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

