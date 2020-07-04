Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.