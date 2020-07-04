Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $74.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,688,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,939,996. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

