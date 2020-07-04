Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RUSHB stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

