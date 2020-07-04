Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWEOY. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 26,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rwe Ag Sp’s payout ratio is -51.18%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

