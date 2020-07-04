Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWEOY. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 26,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $38.50.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rwe Ag Sp’s payout ratio is -51.18%.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.