Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives $11.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 1,654,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,796. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

