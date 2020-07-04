Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.94.

SPNS opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

