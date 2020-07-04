Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $586.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHW stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

