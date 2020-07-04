Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.27. Shopify posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shopify.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SHOP stock traded up $13.33 on Friday, reaching $1,029.97. 3,459,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,918. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $811.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,059.44.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
