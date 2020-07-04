Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.10). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,337. The firm has a market cap of $598.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

