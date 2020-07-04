Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 544,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,740. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.67 and a beta of 1.78. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

