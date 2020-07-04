The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TD Securities downgraded The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of CG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

