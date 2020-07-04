TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.95. 775,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $609.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

