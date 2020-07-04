Trane (NYSE:TT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Trane (NYSE:TT) will post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.92 billion. Trane posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.07.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $533,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,123. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

