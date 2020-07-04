Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,321. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

