Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.
In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
TSN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,321. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
