Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $759,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

