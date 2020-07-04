UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average is $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.72. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

