VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 391.2% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 8,682,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,113. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

