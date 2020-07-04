XMax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, XMax has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, FCoin, Coinrail and ABCC. XMax has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $1.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.44 or 0.05244801 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,108,439,027 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OTCBTC, Coinrail, HADAX, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, FCoin, Graviex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

