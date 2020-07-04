Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

YARIY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.96. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

